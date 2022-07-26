National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $391.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.34. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.34.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

