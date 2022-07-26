National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.