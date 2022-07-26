National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 190,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

