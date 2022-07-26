National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after buying an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

