National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

