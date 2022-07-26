National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

