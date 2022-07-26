National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $902,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 1.65% of ProShares UltraShort Euro as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraShort Euro Price Performance
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.
