National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $902,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 1.65% of ProShares UltraShort Euro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Euro alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Euro Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.