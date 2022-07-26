National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,032 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 138,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WHR opened at $164.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.