National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,354 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.