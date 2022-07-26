National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,371 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

