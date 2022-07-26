National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,946 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

SHV opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

