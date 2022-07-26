National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.34.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $391.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

