National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 709 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

