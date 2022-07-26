National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,328,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.