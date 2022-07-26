National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 310,100 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $3,744,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $80.02.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

