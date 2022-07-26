National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,769,000 after buying an additional 803,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.