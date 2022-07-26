National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 4.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 97.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. TheStreet cut shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $80.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

