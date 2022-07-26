National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 41.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 114,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 53,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
