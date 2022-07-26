National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.