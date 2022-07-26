National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,357,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,059,000.

VFH opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

