National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

