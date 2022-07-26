National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Plug Power by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.74. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
