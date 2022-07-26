National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 190,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MGV opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

