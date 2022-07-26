National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

