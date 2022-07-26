National Asset Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

