National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KORP stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

