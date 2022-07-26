National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

