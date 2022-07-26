National Asset Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

