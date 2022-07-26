National Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,804 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 225,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

PMM stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 5.45%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

