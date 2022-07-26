National Asset Management Inc. Sells 434 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $320.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.06 and a 200-day moving average of $328.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.06.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

