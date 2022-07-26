National Asset Management Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.35.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

