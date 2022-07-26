National Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,575 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.38. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

