National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

