National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,735 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 750,056 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,658,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,052.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 533,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 508,357 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

