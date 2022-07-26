National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $83,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $115,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

