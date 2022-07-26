National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

