National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $53.12.

