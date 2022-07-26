National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 724.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,225 ($14.76) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

NGG stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

