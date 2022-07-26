Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Lowered to €5.45 at Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOK. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.11 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242,267 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

