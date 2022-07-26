Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 146,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 142.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

