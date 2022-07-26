Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,619 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix Stock Performance

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

