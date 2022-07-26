O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
O-I Glass Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OI stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.