O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

