ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK
In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.
ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.
