Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after acquiring an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after purchasing an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.