Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.71.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

