Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 630 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.04.

NYSE DPZ opened at $387.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.65. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

