Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $343,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

