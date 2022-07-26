Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

