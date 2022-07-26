PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.65.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $126.87 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.99.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

