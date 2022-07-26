Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $242,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

